    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni

    Lightweight sarees or dupattas often get stuck and torn when secured with safety pins. By adopting these three hacks, you can save your dupatta from tearing.

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Lifestyle Desk: We often secure our sarees or dupattas with safety pins, but when it comes to lightweight or transparent fabrics, the safety pin often gets stuck, making it difficult to remove and sometimes even tearing the fabric. In such situations, we have to resort to cutting the fabric to remove the pin. Today, we will tell you about three hacks that can help you prevent your net or other lightweight dupattas from tearing and secure them safely with safety pins.

    How to prevent your dupatta from tearing

    An Instagram page named aura_beauty_academy and aurabeautysolutions shared a safety pin hack. This video explains how you can prevent your dupatta or saree from tearing due to safety pins. So, if you also wear lightweight net, tissue, or georgette dupattas or sarees, you can try these things while pinning them-

     

     

     

    Number- 1

    If you have any pearls, studs, or beads, you can use them to secure the safety pin. Insert a pearl or bead into the safety pin and then use it to secure your pallu or dupatta. This will prevent the fabric from getting caught in the pin.

    Number- 2

    You can also use a small bindi to prevent the dupatta or pallu from tearing due to the safety pin. Insert a bindi inside the safety pin and then pin it to the pallu. This will also prevent the pallu from tearing.

    Number- 3

    If you have a glue gun or even normal glue, you can use it to secure the dupatta or pallu. Apply a small amount of glue to the bottom of the safety pin, where there is a small circle. Once it dries, you can use it to secure the pallu or dupatta. This will also prevent the fabric from getting caught.

    These three hacks shared on social media can help you prevent any net, chiffon, or georgette dupatta from getting caught in a safety pin. This video has been viewed over 18,000 times, and users are finding these tricks quite useful. You can follow them too.

     

