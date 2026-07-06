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Astrological Meaning Of Losing Footwear At A Temple

You should never wear someone else's slippers. The main thing is to stay calm and not get angry. You can just buy a new pair from a nearby shop or arrange for another way to get home. It's important not to let a small incident spoil your darshan experience, they say. There is no solid scientific proof for these beliefs. They are just explanations that have spread based on astrology and traditional Hindu beliefs.