Did Your Chappals Go Missing at a Temple? Here's What Tradition Says
Most of us think losing our chappals at a temple is a bad sign. We get upset and feel it's bad luck. But according to astrological beliefs, there's a completely different, surprising explanation for it.
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Lost Slippers Temple
The first thing devotees do at a temple is leave their footwear outside. But imagine coming out after darshan to find your chappals missing. That happy feeling vanishes, right? Many think, 'Is today a bad day?' But according to astrology and some old beliefs, losing footwear at a temple isn't always a bad sign.
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Astrological Meaning Of Losing Footwear At A Temple
Instead, some people believe it signals new, positive changes in life. Remember, this is just a religious belief. According to astrological ideas, our feet and footwear are connected to Shani Bhagwan (Lord Saturn). There's a belief that Saturn's influence is strongest through the feet. So, some astrologers explain that when you lose your slippers, you also lose negative energy and the bad effects of Shani Dosha.
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Astrological Meaning Of Losing Footwear At A Temple
This belief suggests that tasks that were stuck for a long time will now move forward. Financial problems will ease up, and hurdles in your job or business will disappear. People going through tough times during Saturn transits, like Sade Sati, see this as a very good sign. This belief is considered even more significant on Saturdays.
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Astrological Meaning Of Losing Footwear At A Temple
It's a custom in some places to leave old slippers at temples dedicated to Shani Bhagwan or Anjaneyar. Devotees believe this reduces Saturn's negative impact. However, this is not a common practice in all temples. Traditional beliefs also suggest a few things you should avoid if your slippers go missing.
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Astrological Meaning Of Losing Footwear At A Temple
You should never wear someone else's slippers. The main thing is to stay calm and not get angry. You can just buy a new pair from a nearby shop or arrange for another way to get home. It's important not to let a small incident spoil your darshan experience, they say. There is no solid scientific proof for these beliefs. They are just explanations that have spread based on astrology and traditional Hindu beliefs.
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Astrological Meaning Of Losing Footwear At A Temple
So, you should see this only as a spiritual belief, not as a hard fact. The whole idea is based on a mindset that connects even a small incident to positive changes in life. For those who believe, it can bring peace of mind and positive thoughts. At the same time, it's important to understand the difference between belief and reality.
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