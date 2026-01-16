- Home
Aluminium cookware health risks: Doctors have warned that long-term use of aluminum utensils can lead to kidney and other health problems.
Doctors Warn
Doctors warn that aluminum pots can react with acidic foods, adding small amounts of metal to your meal. It's safer to use clay, iron, or stainless steel pots instead.
Kidney Problems
Aluminum pots are popular because they're cheap and heat up fast. But doctors warn that long-term use can lead to kidney and other health problems.
Metal Leaches into Food
Aluminum is a reactive metal. Cooking acidic foods like tomatoes, tamarind, or lemon in these pots can cause the metal to leach into the food, a fact many people don't know.
Warning for Kidney Patients
Kidneys filter waste from the body. Aluminum entering the bloodstream can build up over time, slowing kidney function and increasing the risk of kidney stones, especially for patients.
Digestive Irritation
High exposure to aluminum can cause memory problems. It also weakens bones by reducing calcium absorption and causes digestive issues like ulcers and bloating.
So, What's Best?
Considering all this, safer options include stainless steel, iron, or traditional clay pots. These don't react with food and help preserve nutrients for healthier daily cooking.
