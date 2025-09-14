Image Credit : Getty

The last solar eclipse of 2025 falls on Sunday, September 21st, coinciding with the Ashwin Amavasya, the last day of the Shraddha period. A solar eclipse on this day is rare, making this eclipse significant. Its impact, good or bad, will be felt globally.



