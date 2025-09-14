- Home
Solar Eclipse 2025 Date: The second solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on Sunday, September 21st. Everyone's wondering if it will be visible in India. Here are the key details about this solar eclipse
Learn about the solar eclipse 2025
Will the 2025 Solar Eclipse be Visible in India? Solar eclipses occur 2 or 3 times a year. While a solar eclipse is an astronomical event, it's viewed through a religious and astrological lens in India, holding special significance. The second and last solar eclipse of 2025 will happen on Sunday, September 21st. People have many questions: When will it occur? Will it be visible in India? What about the sutak period? Here are the key details.
Will the September 21st solar eclipse be visible in India?
Scholars say the September 21st solar eclipse won't be visible anywhere in India. So, related rituals like sutak won't be observed. The eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, parts of West Antarctica, and eastern Melanesia. To watch a live stream, visit NASA's official website.
When will the solar eclipse occur on September 21, 2025?
Astronomers say the September 21, 2025, solar eclipse will begin at 11 PM and end at 3:24 AM. Sutak, the ritualistic period, will only be observed in regions where the eclipse is visible. Sutak starts 12 hours before the eclipse. Avoid looking directly at the eclipse as harmful rays can damage your eyes.
Why is the September 21, 2025, solar eclipse special?
The last solar eclipse of 2025 falls on Sunday, September 21st, coinciding with the Ashwin Amavasya, the last day of the Shraddha period. A solar eclipse on this day is rare, making this eclipse significant. Its impact, good or bad, will be felt globally.
