Power of Amla: A Natural Remedy for Heart, Hair, and Immunity
Amla Controls Cholesterol and BP
Amla also works to reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve heart health. Even if a person is overweight, they can improve their health by eating amla. You can have ½ to 1 raw amla or about 20-30 ml of its juice daily. Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach is more beneficial.
Strengthens Hair Roots
Amla strengthens hair roots and reduces hair fall. Eating a small amount of amla daily prevents premature graying. Rich in Vitamin C, amla boosts scalp circulation and prevents breakage.
Antioxidant-Rich Amla for Skin Care
Amla contains antioxidants that help get rid of free radicals. Eating a little amla daily protects the skin, keeping it fresh and radiant. Daily consumption reduces pimples and makes skin glow.
Amla is Beneficial for Diabetes
Amla is also considered beneficial for people with diabetes. Diabetics should eat it in moderation. The polyphenols and antioxidants in amla help maintain glucose levels. Daily intake improves pancreas function, which is essential for insulin release.
Precautions While Eating Amla
While raw amla is beneficial, excessive consumption can be harmful. Eating too much amla can cause acidity, low BP, or a severe cold.
