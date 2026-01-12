This Mysterious Temple in MP Opens Once a Year on Makar Sankranti
Makar Sankranti 2026 draws devotees to Ajaygarh Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, where an ancient temple opens only for one day each year, making it a unique spiritual and tourist attraction.
Interesting facts about Ajaygarh Fort
The ancient temple located inside Ajaygarh Fort in Panna opens its doors only once a year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This rare event draws devotees and visitors from far and wide, who gather to witness the temple and offer prayers on this auspicious day.
What is the mystery of Ajaygarh Fort?
Built by the Chandelas in the 9th century, the temple dedicated to Baba Ajay Pal inside Ajaygarh Fort opens only on Makar Sankranti. This rare annual opening attracts large crowds of devotees and visitors from across the region.
The idol of Baba is kept for one day
The temple does not have a permanent idol. For Makar Sankranti, the idol is specially brought from the Rewa museum and installed for worship for just one day. After the rituals conclude, it is returned to the museum. Devotees also consider bathing in the nearby pond on this day to be highly auspicious.
The belief of treasure is linked to this place
The fort also has several sealed tunnels, believed to conceal hidden treasure from the Chandela era, which has never been discovered. Its eerie and abandoned appearance deters most people after sunset, though some are said to visit the site at night for tantric rituals, adding to its mysterious reputation.
