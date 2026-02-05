Following a pilot's report of a possible defect in a Boeing 787-8's fuel control switch, Air India grounded the aircraft and completed safety inspections on its entire 787 fleet, finding no issues. The matter has been reported to the DGCA.

Amid safety checks, Air India has completed inspections of fuel control switches on all its Boeing 787 aircraft, sources said on Wednesday, after a pilot flagged a possible defect, prompting the grounding of aircraft earlier this week. Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft was grounded after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch on Monday.

Air India's Response and Fleet-Wide Checks

An Air India spokesperson said that one of its pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, and the matter has been communicated to DGCA, the country's aviation regulator. The spokesperson said the airline is engaging the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to prioritise addressing the pilot's concerns. "We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis. The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains a top priority," the spokesperson said.

Pilots' Federation Urges Investigation

On Monday, following the incident, Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) President Captain CS Randhawa urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to immediately investigate possible electrical faults in Boeing 787 aircraft, citing repeated incidents involving uncommanded movement of fuel control switches. Captain Randhawa noted this was the third known incident in which uncommanded movement of fuel control switches had been recorded on a Boeing 787 aircraft.

DGCA Issues Clarification

On Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a rejoinder regarding the purported malfunction of the fuel cut-off switch on Air India's Boeing B787-8 aircraft VT-ANX, which the crew identified on two occasions on January 1. They clarified that an external force was applied in the wrong direction, resulting in the switch from "RUN to CUTOFF". (ANI)