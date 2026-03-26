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Did You Know Bubble Wrap Was Invented by Accident? The Story Behind Your Favourite Stress-Buster
Bubble Wrap was invented by accident in 1957 as failed wallpaper. Later, IBM used it to protect computers, making it a packaging essential. Today, it’s widely used and loved as a stress-buster.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
The experiment began in 1957
The story of Bubble Wrap started in America in 1957. Two engineers, Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes, were working in a New Jersey garage. They wanted to create a unique plastic wallpaper to give walls a fresh, new style. For this, they tried to fuse two plastic sheets together using a machine.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
A small mistake in the machine
During the experiment, a small glitch happened in the machine. This fault trapped tiny air bubbles between the two plastic sheets. The final sheet came out with air-filled bubbles, not plain plastic. As a wallpaper, it was a complete flop. After all, who would want bubbly plastic on their walls?
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
A total failure as wallpaper
They tried to sell this new material as wallpaper, but customers completely rejected it. So, the two engineers tried to find another use for it. They then thought it could be used in greenhouses to regulate temperature. But even that idea didn't work in the market. For a few years, their invention just sat on the shelf, completely useless.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
IBM's computer changed everything
In 1960, the situation suddenly changed. IBM had just launched its 1401 computer. It was a very delicate machine, making it a huge challenge to transport. That's when Marc Chavannes showed the bubble-filled plastic to IBM. The IBM engineers got it instantly. They realised the air bubbles would act like a cushion to absorb shocks. They started using the material to ship their computers safely.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Bubble Wrap takes over the world
After IBM started using it, the demand for Bubble Wrap shot up. Companies began using it widely to protect fragile items like computers, electronics, and glassware. Later, the Sealed Air Corporation officially gave it the trademark 'Bubble Wrap'. Today, with e-commerce and online shopping booming, it's almost impossible to imagine a parcel without it. And here's a fun fact: scientists say the sound and feel of popping the bubbles actually helps reduce stress. That's why it became everyone's favourite little stress-buster.
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