Kitchen Gardening: Grow These 8 Edible Flowers at Home For A Colourful Food Twist
Edible flowers like pansy, lavender, and rose add colour, flavour, and aroma to meals, making home cooking more creative, healthy, and visually appealing with simple garden-grown ingredients.
Lavender
Lavender offers a sweet floral taste with a hint of citrus. It is widely used in teas, desserts, and baked goods.
Rose
Rose petals are fragrant and mildly sweet, adding elegance to dishes. They are commonly used in jams, syrups, teas, and desserts.
Pansy
Pansies bring vibrant colours and a mild, slightly sweet flavour to dishes. They are perfect for decorating desserts, salads, and refreshing drinks.
Calendula (Marigold)
Calendula petals offer a tangy, citrus-like flavour. Their bright yellow-orange colour enhances both visual appeal and taste.
Squash Blossom
Squash blossoms have a delicate, mild flavour and soft texture. They are often stuffed or lightly fried for a gourmet treat.
Chive Blossoms
Chive blossoms carry a subtle onion flavour with a delicate purple hue. They are great for soups, salads, and flavoured butter.
Borage
Borage flowers have a refreshing cucumber-like taste. Their star-shaped blue blooms are ideal for summer drinks and light dishes.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.