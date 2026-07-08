8th Pay Commission: 65% Salary Hike, Rs 9,000 Transport Allowance Among Top Demands
The All India NPS Employees Federation has put forward a bunch of demands to the 8th Pay Commission for a hike in employee salaries and allowances.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
Lakhs of central government employees are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. Various unions are now submitting their demands. The All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) is one of them, asking for a major increase in salaries and allowances.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
The federation has recommended that the commission should improve the current fitment factor, increase House Rent Allowance (HRA) rates, and set a minimum transport allowance for entry-level employees. These steps aim to improve the living standards of government staff and give them financial security against rising inflation.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
This proposal, prepared by the federation, could bring a huge change to employee salaries. The union claims that if their demands are met, a Level 1 employee's monthly salary will increase by about 65 percent. This means their current take-home pay of Rs 37,080 would jump to around Rs 61,344.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
Along with demanding higher allowances, the employee union has also proposed a big change to the salary calculation formula. In the current system, an employee's family is considered to have an average of three members for salary calculation.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
The federation has demanded a change to this old rule. They say dependent parents should also be included in the calculation, which would increase the family unit size from 3 to 4.4 members.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
Regarding allowances, AINPSEF has presented a very interesting and new HRA structure to the commission. According to this proposal, they want 36% HRA for metro cities (X-class), 24% for Y-class cities, and 12% for Z-class cities.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
The union also said that whenever the government increases Dearness Allowance (DA), the HRA should also increase automatically. Additionally, they have demanded a minimum transport allowance of Rs 9,000 per month for Level 1 employees and an increase in the fitment factor from 2.05 to 2.10.
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8th Pay Commission Explained
It has been over eight months since the 8th Pay Commission, led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, started its work. The commission is continuously holding meetings and discussions with various employee organisations and unions across the country.
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ফেডারেশনের দাবি
Employees should remember that these are currently just the federation's demands and have not been officially accepted by the government. The commission is expected to submit its report between February and May 2027, and it will take more time for full implementation after that.
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