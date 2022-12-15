A Glance at the ways to stay fit and in shape during the Christmas holidays
With the Christmas holidays just around the corner in the next few days, we look at ways to stay in shape and fit during the holidays. It is that time of the year when everyone wants to enjoy and celebrate the joy of creating memories with their family and definitely wants to cheat on their diet as well.
The holiday season is a time for celebration and indulgence. But it can also be a time when healthy eating habits are on a break for sometime. The temptation and urge to overindulge on rich, high-calorie foods is stronger during holidays. The busy pace of the season can make it tough to find time for regular exercise. However, with a little planning and discipline, it is possible to enjoy the festivities without sacrificing your health and fitness.
On the same, Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO of the Alpha Coach, said, "To stay on track, make healthy choices, when it comes to food and incorporate movement into your daily routine. Stay active, and remember that moderation is key. Additionally, make sure to get enough sleep, practice stress-reducing activities, and focus on making healthy choices most of the time."
From simple tips like staying hydrated to more detailed approaches like making time for exercise, we have got you covered. So if you want to be fit and healthy this holiday season, read on for some great tips.
Nawaz Shaikh, Wellness Expert & Founder of FITX Transformation, has shared some iconic tips on how to make fitness a priority during the holidays:
a. Make a plan. Decide what days and time frames will work out for you, and stick to that schedule as much as possible. If you know you do not have time for a workout. Try to at least fit in a quick walk or run.
b. Do not let holiday parties delay or loosen your diet. Indulge, but in moderation, and try to eat plenty of healthy foods.
c. Avoid stress eating. The holidays can be stressful with all the planning and parties, but try not to use food as a way to cope. Find other outlets for stress relief, such as exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones.
d. Get moving. Even if you are not working out, there are still ways to get active during the holidays. Take a brisk walk around the neighborhood, or go dancing with friends, or play some festive game like charades.
