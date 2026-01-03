Top 8 Best Foods to Raise Good HDL Cholesterol Naturally
Discover the top 8 foods that naturally increase good HDL cholesterol levels. From healthy fats to fiber rich choices, these heart friendly foods help remove excess cholesterol, improve circulation, and support long-term cardiovascular health.
Eight foods to eat to increase good cholesterol
High-density lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol, is vital for heart health. HDL helps move excess cholesterol to the liver. A Harvard study says high HDL levels lower heart disease risk.
Diet and exercise
Lifestyle changes, diet, and exercise can help increase good cholesterol. Here are some foods that can help boost your HDL cholesterol levels.
Avocado is a food that helps increase good cholesterol
Avocados help boost good cholesterol. Their monounsaturated fats and fiber lower 'bad' LDL while raising 'good' HDL. They also provide fiber, potassium, and various antioxidants.
Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids
Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids. These polyunsaturated fats improve HDL function. Omega-3s also help remove LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream.
Eating nuts
Nuts like almonds and walnuts are rich in healthy fats and fiber. Eating them regularly can increase HDL, improve LDL levels, and reduce heart disease risk. A handful a day is beneficial.
Include chia seeds in your diet
Chia seeds are high in alpha-linolenic acid, which supports heart health. Including chia seeds in your diet can help lower LDL cholesterol while improving HDL cholesterol levels.
Replacing saturated fats with olive oil in the diet increases HDL
Olive oil, especially extra-virgin, is a Mediterranean diet staple. It has healthy fats and polyphenols that improve HDL levels and reduce inflammation. It also improves lipid profile.
Soy products
Soy products have high-quality plant protein and isoflavones. Regular intake can moderately increase HDL and lower LDL. Replacing red meat with soy can also help manage weight and blood sugar.
Grains like oats, barley or brown rice increase HDL cholesterol
Whole grains like oats, barley, or brown rice increase HDL cholesterol. They can improve the overall lipid profile and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
