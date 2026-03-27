Gota Patti Hairstyles: 8 Super-Easy Styles For An Instant Festive Vibe
We've got 8 super-easy Gota Patti hairstyles for you. You can create these looks at home in just 2 minutes and get that trendy, fast-fashion vibe instantly.
8 Gota Patti Hairstyles: Get a Fast-Fashion Look with This Cheap Accessory
Gota Patti isn't just for your lehengas and dupattas anymore; it's the hottest new trend in hairstyles. These light, glittery, and super-affordable strips give your hair a festive, traditional, and stylish look all at once. They look amazing for weddings, Teej, Karwachauth, Saawan, Navratri, or any traditional event. Here are 8 Gota Patti hairstyles you can do at home in 2 minutes for a cool, fast-fashion look.
Half-Up Crown Braid and Modern Gota Patti Low Ponytail
Gota Patti Half-Up Crown Braid Hairstyle
Create a crown-like braid on top of your head and pin thin Gota Patti strips onto it. Leaving the rest of your hair open looks even better. This hairstyle is perfect for the bride's sister or a bridesmaid and gives you a trendy, fast-fashion look.
Modern and Traditional Gota Patti Low Ponytail Hairstyle
Make a sleek low ponytail and wrap a thin Gota strip around the base to hide the rubber band. You can add small Gota flowers below the pony for extra flair. This style looks fantastic with Indo-western outfits.
Gota-Rope and Gota-Patti Headband Hairstyles
Half-Tied Hairstyle with Gota-Rope Strip
A half-up hairstyle always looks beautiful with suits, Anarkalis, and sarees. Just take the top section of your hair, tie it at the back, and wrap a thin Gota rope or a wide strip around the tie. This gives your hairstyle a royal and photo-friendly glow, looking especially gorgeous with a front puff or wavy hair.
Instant Gota-Patti Headband Hairstyle
If you're short on time, just wear a Gota-Patti strip like a headband. It instantly makes your simple open hair party-ready. You can also tuck the strip over braids to create a crown hairstyle. This look is beautiful on everyone, from kids to young adults.
Read More - Shweta Tiwari's gota patti-inspired saree designs for young women
Gota-Patti Braid and High-Impact Gota-Patti Ponytail
Classic and Super-Gorgeous Gota-Patti Braid Hairstyle
This is the most famous and easiest Gota braid hairstyle. Just take a long Gota-Patti strip and weave it into a simple three-strand braid as if it's one of the strands. The golden shine pops through the hair, making the braid look almost bridal. This design also adds volume and shine to thin hair.
Minimal but High-Impact Gota-Patti Ponytail Hairstyle
If you don't like styling open hair, make a high or low ponytail and completely wrap the rubber band with a Gota-Patti strip. You can even wrap it 3-4 times to create a thick, golden cuff look. This is the fastest way to turn a simple ponytail into a festive hairstyle.
Gota-Patti Floral Bun with Braid Hairstyle
Traditional and Beautiful Gota-Patti Floral Bun with Braid
Low buns are very fashionable right now. If you want a bun-with-braid style, add a gajra where the braid begins to create a bun-like feel. Alternatively, make a simple braid and decorate it with Gota-Patti. This instantly elevates the look of a simple saree or traditional suit, making it feel more ethnic and bridal.
Gota Patti Side Braid with Floral Accents
Make a simple side braid and place mini Gota flowers in each layer. You can also add fresh flowers at the end of the braid. This gives the loveliest look for Mehendi, Haldi, and other daytime functions.
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