Gota Patti Half-Up Crown Braid Hairstyle

Create a crown-like braid on top of your head and pin thin Gota Patti strips onto it. Leaving the rest of your hair open looks even better. This hairstyle is perfect for the bride's sister or a bridesmaid and gives you a trendy, fast-fashion look.

Modern and Traditional Gota Patti Low Ponytail Hairstyle

Make a sleek low ponytail and wrap a thin Gota strip around the base to hide the rubber band. You can add small Gota flowers below the pony for extra flair. This style looks fantastic with Indo-western outfits.