7 easy DIY solutions to eliminate bathroom odours for good
Got a stinky bathroom? Ditch the pricey cleaners! These easy DIY tricks will have your bathroom smelling fresh again.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Toilet Odor
Changing weather affects everything, from the kitchen to the bathroom. As temperatures fluctuate, humidity rises, creating a breeding ground for bacteria in bathrooms, especially on toilet seats. Heat can also cause dangerous gases to form in toilets, leading to unpleasant smells. You might have heard of recent incidents of exploding commodes – that's due to the heat. This also intensifies toilet odour.
No Need for Air Fresheners
If your toilet and commode smell bad, you don't need store-bought air fresheners. Household items can control the odour. So, let's learn how to eliminate that bathroom stink.
Open those windows!
Ensure good ventilation. Keep windows open and the exhaust fan running. This helps eliminate moisture and bad smells.
Deep Cleaning
Dirt is the main culprit for commode odour. Deep clean your toilet seat at least twice a week with hot water and baking soda. This also kills bacteria. Clean sink and floor drains too.
Baking Soda, Vinegar, Lemon
Mix baking soda and vinegar, add halved lemons. This natural odour eliminator absorbs smells. Pour it on the toilet seat overnight to remove commode odour.
Essential Oils are Best
Essential oils eliminate odours and have antibacterial properties. Use lemongrass, lavender, peppermint, or tea tree oil. For commode odour, boil lemon peels in water, make a spray, and spritz it around the toilet. Leave a bowl of roasted coffee beans to absorb lingering smells.