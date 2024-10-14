Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns

    Taking your phone to the washroom can make you and those around you sick! Learn how bacteria on your phone can cause constipation, hemorrhoids, and infections, and what you can do to prevent it.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

    Phones are an integral part of life today. People even take their phones to the washroom, bringing bacteria and viruses out with them. But do you know how dangerous this habit is for you and others? It not only hurts the body but can also lead to serious illnesses like intestinal worms. So let's find out how taking your phone to the washroom harms the body.

    Disadvantages of taking your phone to the toilet
    Toilets and washrooms contain dangerous bacteria like E. coli, C. difficile, and Salmonella, which often stick to phones. When you come out, they contaminate others. Health experts say it's difficult to clean phones regularly, which is why bacteria infect other people through contact. Sitting in the toilet with your phone for a long time can cause not only infections but also hemorrhoids and musculoskeletal problems. This habit can also aggravate existing stomach ailments.

    Diseases caused by using phones in the washroom
    If you also sit in the bathroom with your phone for a long time, it can cause bacterial infections and hemorrhoids. Prolonged sitting puts excessive pressure on the veins of the rectum, which can lead to hemorrhoids. Doctors say that the distraction of using a mobile phone slows down the bowel movement process, which can cause problems like hemorrhoids.

    Most health experts believe that excessive use of mobile phones in the bathroom disrupts the bowel movement process, which can lead to problems like constipation. Constipation occurs when bowel movements are difficult, and its symptoms include dry or hard stools, abdominal pain, or bloating.

    How long should you sit in the washroom?
    If you want to avoid bacterial infections, you should pay attention to how much time you spend in the toilet. Medical experts often advise that 1 to 15 minutes is generally sufficient time to sit in the toilet. However, if it takes you longer than this, it could be a sign of constipation. Also, don't forget to wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom.

    How to clean your phone
    If you often take your phone to the washroom, stop immediately. Also, clean your phone regularly. You can use disinfectant wipes for this. Avoid taking your phone to public toilets. Several studies have claimed that phones have more bacteria than toilet seats. So improve your habits and keep yourself and others healthy.

