7 Kashmiri teas you must try at home
Discover 7 unique Kashmiri teas, from Noon Chai to Dry Fruits Kahwa. Explore their distinct flavors and brewing methods for an unforgettable tea experience
Published : Apr 23 2025
2 Min read
Kashmiri Kahwa
Kashmiri Kahwa is a flavorful tea. To make it, take water in a pan. Boil cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron in it. Now add tea and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Then filter and pour into a cup. Mix almonds and honey on top and serve hot.
Noon Chai
Kashmiri Noon Chai or Pink Tea is very tasty. Boil green tea and baking soda in water for 10 to 15 minutes on low flame until the color turns pink. Now add milk, boil again. Add salt and sugar to taste. Strain and drink hot.
Tulsi Kahwa Tea
To make Tulsi Kahwa tea, boil fresh basil leaves, cardamom, and cinnamon in water for 5 minutes. Add green tea, cook for 2 more minutes. It is made without milk, strain it, add honey and serve.
Saffron Almond Kashmiri Tea
Saffron Almond Kashmiri tea is a traditional tea here. To make it, boil water and milk together. Add saffron and almonds. You can also add some green tea if you want. Strain it and drink it with honey.
Dry Fruits Kahwa
To make Dry Fruits Kahwa, boil spices like cinnamon and cardamom with chopped dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts in water for 5 minutes. Now add green tea and cook for 2 more minutes. Strain it and enjoy it with honey.
Kashmiri Herbal Tea
To make Kashmiri herbal tea, boil a piece of ginger, half a teaspoon of licorice powder, a clove, a cardamom, and some basil leaves in two cups of water. After 5 minutes, add green tea and boil for another 2 minutes. Strain the prepared tea and consume it with honey or jaggery.
Gulab Kahwa
Rose Kahwa is made from dried rose petals. To make it, boil rose petals and cardamom in water for 5 minutes. Now add green tea and leave it covered for 2 minutes. Strain, add honey and serve.
