Srinagar: In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims' families.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has appealed to the people to make the Bandh a "complete success" and join in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post on X, JKNC wrote, "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success."

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed solidarity with the victims' families and supported the shutdown, calling it an "attack on all of us."

"The Chamber and Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam. This isn't just an attack on a select few--it is an attack on all of us. We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents," Mufti posted on X.

Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has termed the attack an "assault on the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir" and has extended its support to the Bandh.

"JKSA fully supports the bandh called by the Chamber & Bar Association Jammu tomorrow, in response to the Terrorist Attack on tourists in Pahalgam. This tragic assault is not just an attack on a few individuals; it is an assault on the very soul of Jammu & Kashmir," JKSA posted on X.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support the shutdown and peacefully protest against the "heinous crime."

Taking to social media post on X, Farooq wrote, "Whoever kills an innocent soul...it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. Another day of carnage in the blood-soaked history of Kashmir, when visiting tourists are mercilessly killed in a most gruesome manner. Hapless people of Kashmir know the pain and grief of such tragedies for those who have lost their loved ones today. Such gruesomeness is abhorred in Islam, which is essentially a religion of peace and goodwill, and against all human ethics. The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed, appeals to people of Jammu and Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown."

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader Abdul Majid Wani urged the central and state government to take action against the perpetrators of the attack and extend all possible help to the bereaved families.

"... No religion says to kill anyone. One who kills anyone does not belong to any religion. The central government and state government should take action against those responsible for such attacks... The government should extend all possible help to those families who have lost their loved ones..." Wani said.

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Locals in the Khod village of Akhoor area of the territory also held candle march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Five tourists from Maharashtra have also lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Deputy CM has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to arrange a special flight to evacuate stranded tourists from Maharashtra.

Responding to the appeal, the Union Minister assured Shinde that once the list of stranded individuals is shared with the Ministry, efforts will be initiated to transport them to Mumbai as a priority.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.