Typhoid: 7 Early Symptoms That Signal a Serious Infection
Typhoid fever is a serious bacterial infection spread through contaminated food and water. Recognising its early warning signs can help prevent complications. Here are seven early symptoms of typhoid fever you should never ignore.
Typhoid is a bacterial infection from Salmonella Typhi, spread via contaminated food or water. Its diagnosis is a key challenge. Without timely antibiotics, it can be fatal.
Incubation
It's important to know symptoms don't appear immediately after exposure. The incubation period is 6 to 30 days, with most people feeling sick 1-2 weeks after contact.
Headache
A persistent, severe headache is another sign. It often accompanies a rising fever and can be all over or just at the front. This pain may not respond to regular painkillers.
Stomach Pain
Digestive issues and stomach pain are common typhoid symptoms. Adults might get severe constipation, while children are more likely to experience diarrhea and vomiting.
Fatigue
Another symptom is feeling extreme fatigue, different from daily tiredness. Severe discomfort or weakness should not be taken lightly.
Digestion
Digestive issues are another sign. Experts note a major loss of appetite is a typhoid symptom. The sight or smell of food can cause nausea, leading to weakness.
Cough
A dry cough is another symptom. It's one of the early signs that is often overlooked. Patients often dismiss it as a seasonal allergy or a symptom of a common cold.
Itching
Some patients develop rose-colored spots on their chest and arms in the first week. Although rare, their presence is indicative of typhoid.
