    Dengue to Typhoid-7 monsoon-related diseases

    To prevent these diseases, it is essential to maintain good hygiene, drink clean and safe water, avoid stagnant water, use mosquito repellents, and practice proper sanitation and food hygiene measures. Seeking medical attention if symptoms arise is also important for timely diagnosis and treatment.
     

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    The monsoon season relieves the scorching heat and creates favourable conditions for spreading certain diseases. Increased humidity, stagnant water, and the breeding of disease-carrying vectors contribute to the prevalence of specific illnesses. Common diseases during the monsoon include dengue fever, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, typhoid fever, gastrointestinal infections, and viral respiratory infections. These diseases are often transmitted through mosquitoes, contaminated water, or close contact with infected individuals. Practising good hygiene, ensuring clean drinking water, preventing mosquito breeding sites, and maintaining proper sanitation are essential for preventing and mitigating the risk of monsoon-related diseases.

    During the monsoon season, certain diseases become more prevalent due to increased humidity, stagnant water, and the breeding of disease-carrying vectors. Here are seven diseases that are commonly associated with the monsoon season:

    • Dengue Fever: A mosquito-borne viral infection causing flu-like symptoms, high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain. It is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.
    • Malaria: Another mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. It leads to recurrent fever, chills, sweating, and can be life-threatening if left untreated.
    • Chikungunya: This viral infection results in symptoms such as fever, joint pain, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue. It is also transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.
    • Leptospirosis: A bacterial infection spread through contact with water contaminated by animal urine, particularly rats. It can cause flu-like symptoms and severe complications if left untreated.

    • Typhoid Fever: A bacterial infection caused by consuming contaminated food or water. It leads to high fever, abdominal pain, headache, and gastrointestinal issues.
    • Gastrointestinal Infections: Water-borne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and gastroenteritis are more prevalent during the monsoon due to contamination of water sources and inadequate sanitation.

    • Viral Respiratory Infections: The monsoon season can contribute to the spread of viral respiratory infections like cold, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), leading to symptoms such as cough, congestion, and fever.
    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
