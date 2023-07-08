Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 10 ways to avoid skin rashes during monsoon

    Skin rashes refer to changes in the skin's appearance or texture, often characterized by redness, itching, swelling, or the development of bumps, blisters, or lesions. Rashes can have various causes, including:

    1. Allergic reactions: Rashes can occur due to allergies to certain foods, medications, insect bites or stings, plants (such as poison ivy or poison oak), or contact with irritants like detergents or cosmetics. 

    2. Dermatitis: This is inflammation of the skin that can result from contact with irritants (contact dermatitis) or due to an allergic reaction (allergic dermatitis

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 8:49 PM IST

    Apply a gentle moisturizer regularly, especially after bathing or washing your hands. This helps maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier and prevents dryness that can lead to rashes. Here also some  other techniques to avoid rashes during monsoon:

    1. Keep your skin clean and dry: Moisture and humidity during the monsoon can contribute to rashes. Take showers regularly and ensure that your skin is completely dry before getting dressed.

    2. Wear loose and breathable clothing: Opt for loose-fitting clothes made of natural fabrics like cotton, which allow air circulation and prevent excessive sweating.

    3. Avoid synthetic fabrics: Synthetic fabrics can trap moisture and heat, leading to rashes. Choose clothing made of natural materials that are gentle on the skin.

    4. Use an antifungal powder: Apply antifungal powder, particularly in areas prone to rashes such as the underarms, groin, and feet. This helps keep the area dry and prevents fungal growth.

    5. Stay hydrated: Drinking an adequate amount of water helps maintain healthy skin and prevents dryness or itchiness. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day.

    6. Avoid scratching: Itching can worsen rashes and lead to infections. Try to resist the urge to scratch the affected areas to prevent further irritation.

    7. Use a mild soap: Choose a gentle, pH-balanced soap that does not strip away natural oils from your skin. Harsh soaps can cause dryness and exacerbate rashes.

    8. Keep your surroundings clean: Ensure that your living environment is clean and free from dust, mold, and other allergens that can trigger rashes. Regularly clean your bedsheets, pillowcases, and towels.

    9. Dry your shoes and socks: Wet shoes and socks can lead to fungal infections and rashes on your feet. Make sure they are completely dry before wearing them again.

    10. Consult a dermatologist if needed: If you develop persistent or severe rashes despite taking preventive measures, it's advisable to consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

    Remember, everyone's skin is unique, so it's essential to pay attention to your body's signals and take appropriate measures to keep your skin healthy during the monsoon season.

