7 Best Summer Bulbs: Brighten Your Balcony with These 7 Flower Plants; Know Here
Summer Flowers: The summer season can feel a bit dull, but gardening lovers know how to fill it with life. If you also want to decorate your balcony with colorful flowers, you can plant these 7 flower plants mentioned here
Summer Flower Bulbs
Planting bulb flowers in summer is a great choice. It makes your garden and balcony look fresh. These plants grow from underground bulbs and bloom beautifully with proper care.
Calla Lily
Famous for its elegant, showpiece-like flowers, the Calla Lily is a florist's top pick. Its wide green leaves and attractive spathe flowers look super stylish. It's grown from rhizomes or tubers and blooms well in containers, especially in the summer.
Gladiolus
Its trumpet-shaped flowers blooming on long spikes make it the star of any cutting garden. Available in almost every color, this plant loves sun and good drainage. It's a perfect plant for summer.
Iris
This perennial plant, with hundreds of species, blooms in different seasons. Its colorful and patterned flowers add a special charm to the garden. Planting it in full sun results in better blooms.
Asiatic Lily
This hardy and low-maintenance lily blooms at the beginning of summer. Its unscented flowers come in many colors and patterns. It's a great option for mixed borders or containers.
Dahlia
The most popular summer flower, available in sizes from small pom-poms to large dinner plates. It grows best in full sun and is fantastic for cut flowers. You can plant it on your balcony or in the garden. It comes in many colors.
Mexican Shell Flower
Its spotted flowers with three petals make it very unique. Each flower blooms for just one day, but the stalk has many buds. This plant is also perfect for summer and doesn't need much maintenance.
Begonia
Begonias come in many colors. They bloom continuously in the summer. No deadheading is needed. Perfect for pots, hanging baskets, or window boxes. Plant it in a spot that gets partial sunlight.
