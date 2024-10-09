Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 must-watch films, web series releasing on OTT this week

    Entertainment Desk. Several blockbuster films and web series are releasing on different OTT platforms in the remaining days of this week i.e. till Sunday, October 13. Know which film and web series will be released on which day

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    From Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2 to Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein, some films and web series are going to stream on different platforms of OTT between this week i.e. 9th to 13th October

    article_image2

    Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu's multistarrer film Khel Khel Mein, which was released in theaters on August 15, is now releasing on OTT. The film will stream on Netflix on October 9

    article_image3

    Priyanka Chopra's web series Citadel's spin-off series Citadel: Diana is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 10. This series of Matilda G. Angelis is of 6 episodes

    article_image4

    Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 2024 blockbuster film Stree 2 is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film can be seen from October 11

    article_image5

    Tamil film Vazhai will stream on Disney Hotstar from October 11. The film stars Priyanka Nair, Rahul R, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles

    article_image6

    Akshay Kumar's superflop film Sarfira is also going to stream on OTT. The film can be seen on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 11. The film stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in lead roles along with Akshay

    article_image7

    Korean drama web series A Virtuous Business is streaming on Netflix. It can be seen from October 12. It stars Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Dong Hyun, Kim Sung Ryung in lead roles

