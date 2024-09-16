6 most beautiful railway stations in India

Some train journeys in the country are unforgettable, staying with you even after the journey ends. India is home to some stunning railway stations that offer memorable travel experiences.

Travelling by train offers a unique experience that surpasses the experience of traveling by planes or cars. The joy of sitting by the window and watching the lush greenery, exciting fields, and waterfalls is truly special. Today, let's explore India's most stunning railway stations and scenic routes, which showcase the country's diverse and beautiful landscapes.

Karwar Railway Station

Known for its natural beauty, Karnataka is home to some amazing tourist destinations. Among them, Karwar Railway Station is one of the most beautiful railway stations in India. Located in Karwar town, this station is part of the main route connecting Bangalore and Mumbai. Established in 1857 by the British, Karwar is called the "Kashmir of Karnataka" due to its scenic charm. It serves as a major junction connecting major cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Indore, Ernakulam, and Coimbatore. The station and its surroundings are especially beautiful during the monsoon season, offering a captivating experience to travelers.

Dudhsagar Railway Station

Known for its stunning beaches and vibrant atmosphere, Goa is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places in India. Adding to Goa's tourism is the beautiful Dudhsagar Railway Station, which is one of the most scenic stations in the country. Located on the Goa-Karnataka border, Dudhsagar Station offers breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express was shot near the magnificent Dudhsagar Falls. The number of visitors attracted to this wonderful place is increasing day by day.

Kathgodam Railway Station

Nestled amidst beautiful hills, Kathgodam Railway Station in Uttarakhand captivates travellers with its natural beauty. Connecting Dehradun and Kathgodam, this station is recognized as one of the greenest stations in India, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts. Kathgodam Station boasts eco-friendly features such as solar power, rainwater harvesting, and solid waste management facilities. Popular trains like the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express, Lucknow Junction-Kathgodam Express, Ranikhet Express, and Uttarakhand Sampark Kranti Express pass through this scenic station.

Shimla Railway Station

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, known for its breathtaking natural beauty, is a prominent spot among India's hill stations. Surrounded by beautiful hills and lush green forests, the view of this station is very beautiful. Indian Railways has implemented several green initiatives here, including tree planting, solar panel installation, recycling, and waste management to protect the surrounding environment. The station has a rainwater harvesting system that helps in recharging groundwater. As a result, Shimla Railway Station is one of the most beautiful railway stations in India.

Haflong Railway Station

Located in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, Haflong Railway Station is celebrated as a "Green Railway Station" by Indian Railways. This station connects Haflong to Guwahati and Silchar and is nestled amidst the lush green hills of Assam, offering a beautiful view. Haflong Station has earned recognition for its use of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, and efficient solid waste management practices. Its commitment to sustainability adds to its charm and makes it a great destination for eco-conscious travellers.

