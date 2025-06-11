6 everyday foods that might increase risk of cancer according to a study at Harvard
Harvard University doctors have identified six common foods that may increase your risk of cancer. These foods may contain carcinogens or promote the growth of cancer cells in the body
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Recent Report
In today's busy life, whatever we eat affects not only our weight and energy levels but also has a profound impact on our health. Especially to avoid serious diseases like cancer, it is very important to be careful while eating. In a recent report, doctors from Harvard University have identified 6 common foods. Although these are part of the daily diet, they can increase the risk of cancer in the body.
Processed Meat
Processed meats like sausages, salami, and hot dogs contain nitrates and preservatives. These increase the risk of colon cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also declared them carcinogenic.
Soft Drinks
Sugary foods and drinks like sodas, cakes, and pastries can increase insulin levels and promote uncontrolled cell growth, potentially aiding cancer cell development.
Deep Fried Food
When any food is fried or cooked at high temperatures, a chemical called acrylamide is formed in it, which is considered a carcinogen. This element is found in especially high amounts in potato chips or French fries.
Alcohol Consumption
Alcohol consumption is linked to several types of cancer, including mouth, throat, liver, and breast cancer. Regular drinking also weakens the body's immune system.
Red Meat
Eating large amounts of red meat like beef or lamb increases the risk of colon and prostate cancer.