Slash monthly bills: Save Rs 10,000 without changing your lifestyle
Save up to Rs 10,000 monthly by reducing unnecessary expenses in the age of UPI. Cut down on new phones, clothes, shoes, and invest in profitable ventures.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
How to save Rs 10,000 monthly by cutting unnecessary expenses
Spending is easy now, especially with UPI. Financial advisors say you can save Rs 10,000 monthly by cutting unnecessary expenses. Instead of buying new phones, clothes, and shoes, invest the money in profitable ventures.
Avoid modifications to your vehicle
Avoid frequent and costly modifications to your two-wheeler. This can save you thousands. Walk or cycle short distances instead of using vehicles. Use a bicycle to reduce petrol costs.
Avoid online shopping
Avoid unnecessary shopping and eating out, especially on payday. Surveys show 40% of IT employees overspend, which can be avoided. Don't fall for online shopping offers. Ignoring these can save you Rs 5,000 monthly.
Avoid buying expensive first-day movie tickets
Wait a few days to watch new movies instead of buying expensive first-day tickets. This can save you half the cost. Avoid frequent treats and celebrations. This can save you Rs 2,000 monthly. Reduce phone bills by making shorter calls and avoiding unnecessary SMS. This can halve your phone bill.