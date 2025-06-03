Image Credit : instagram

At 44, Kareena Kapoor continues to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In a recent conversation with The Nod Magazine, she revealed that her health and well-being are deeply rooted in a disciplined routine. She shared that she strictly adheres to early dinners, early bedtimes, and regular workouts—habits she doesn't compromise on. She described her routine as being "almost monastic," highlighting that she usually finishes dinner by 6 p.m., goes to bed by 9:30 p.m., and starts her workouts early in the morning before most people are awake. Her friends, she noted, are aware that she skips late-night social events and respect her choices.