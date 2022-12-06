5 ways how Amla can become part of your daily winter skin-care

Amla, which is also known as gooseberry. It is an ideal winter-season fruit that helps keep your skin and hair healthy as it contains antioxidants and vitamin C. Here are some ways to include it in your daily winter skincare routine.

Amla, also known as gooseberry, is the ideal winter-season fruit. Consuming gooseberries are very healthy, and many people enjoy eating them during this time. Amla contains a lot of antioxidants and vitamin C elements naturally. Eating gooseberry powder, juice, and jam in the winter season strengthens the body’s immunity.

Did you know that Amla benefits not only your health but also your skin during winter? Yes, that’s right!

Even in the chilly season, you can get fair and beautiful skin with the help of Amla. It has anti-ageing properties and can help with a variety of skin issues. Today, we have listed how to use this fruit to enhance beauty. Take a glance below.

Face pack with Amla and turmeric: Turmeric and amla face pack can be the best remedy for winter skin care. Blackheads, acne and dark spots can all be reduced with this. Take two spoons of amla powder to make the face mask. Now, combine two teaspoons of turmeric and lemon juice and apply it to your face for at least 15 minutes before washing it with clean water.

Face mask with Amla and honey: You can also use a honey and amla mask to achieve fair skin and glowing. Apply papaya pulp, amla and honey juice to the face for this. After 10 minutes, you can wash your face with lukewarm water. This helps retain moisture in your skin and keeps it soft in winter.

Apply Amla and aloe vera gel face pack: An aloe vera gel and an amla face pack can help you get fair and beautiful skin this season. To make this, combine one spoon of aloe vera gel and one spoon of amla powder. Apply this to your face and wash it after a few minutes.

Face pack with Amla and curd: Applying curd and an amla pack to your skin can help keep it moisturised during winter. Mix one teaspoon of curd with one teaspoon of amla powder and use it on your face. After at least 10-15 minutes, wash it off with water. This will remove acne, skin spots and blackheads as well.

