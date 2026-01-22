Kitchen Safety Tip: 5 Things Near the Sink That Can Harm Your Health
Kitchen Sink Mistakes: Keeping certain things near the kitchen sink can be harmful to your health. Moisture leads to the growth of fungus, bad smells, and bacteria. Find out which 5 things you should never keep near the sink and why.
Cleaners in Cardboard Boxes
Many people keep cleaning supplies near the sink. But cleaners in cardboard boxes shouldn't be kept here. The area around the sink is always damp. Moisture can spoil the cleaners and make them harmful to your health. Always store them in a dry, well-ventilated area.
Perishable Food
Never keep fruits, vegetables, bread, or bakery items near the sink. The high moisture here makes food spoil quickly. It can grow fungus, and eating such food can cause serious stomach-related illnesses.
Kitchen Utensils
After washing dishes, many people place them upside down near the sink. This traps water inside, leading to bad smells caused by bacteria and fungus. So, dry your utensils thoroughly and keep them away from the sink.
Wooden Items
Keeping a wooden cutting board, spoon, or ladle near the sink allows them to absorb moisture. This causes the wood to deteriorate quickly and increases the risk of fungus. Always dry them well after use before storing.
Electrical Appliances
Placing appliances like a mixer, electric kettle, or oven under or near the sink can be very dangerous. Moisture can cause them to malfunction and poses an accident risk. Always keep electrical items in a dry and safe place.
By paying attention to these small details, you can keep your kitchen safe and healthy.
