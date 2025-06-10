Health Guide: 5 Warning Signs at Night That Your Kidneys Need Attention
Your kidneys are vital organs, cleaning your blood and removing toxins. But unhealthy lifestyles are taking a toll on them.
Unhealthy Lifestyle
Kidneys are crucial for filtering blood and removing toxins. A malfunctioning kidney can lead to various health issues. Let's explore how unhealthy lifestyles and poor diets are impacting kidney health.
Identify Early
Kidney damage shows symptoms. Recognizing these, especially those appearing at night or during sleep, is crucial for timely treatment and kidney health restoration. This article discusses these nighttime symptoms.
Swollen Feet
Swollen feet before bed could mean your kidneys aren't working well. If the swelling persists after waking, it suggests water and sodium retention.
Frequent Urination
Frequent nighttime bathroom trips and poor sleep can indicate kidney damage. See a doctor promptly if you experience this.
Thirsty at Night
Kidney damage can cause dehydration, leading to increased nighttime thirst. Don't ignore this; it could be a sign of kidney problems.
Breathing Difficulty
Sudden nighttime breathing difficulty could indicate kidney failure. This can occur when kidneys can't function properly.
Itching and Rashes
When kidneys fail, toxins build up, causing itchy, burning skin. Even small pimples can be a sign of kidney damage.
Keeping Kidneys Healthy
Control blood pressure, manage diabetes, maintain a healthy weight, exercise daily, stay hydrated, reduce salt intake, and avoid smoking.