The honeycomb design uses hexagon-shaped PVC or gypsum panels. Adding warm white LED lights with this design creates a royal and modern ambience in the room. Layered false ceilings are also super trendy right now. They use multiple levels and indirect lighting to give the room a premium and stylish look. If your house is on the top floor, this design also helps in balancing the room temperature to a great extent.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which false ceiling is best for a bedroom?

A layered or rectangle false ceiling with warm white LED lighting is the most popular choice.

2. Is a wooden finish false ceiling durable?

Yes, a false ceiling made from good quality PVC or wooden panels is quite durable.

3. Does a false ceiling help in reducing room temperature?

Yes, a layered false ceiling, in particular, provides extra insulation in top-floor homes.