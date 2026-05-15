5 Foods To Avoid Consuming With Milk For Better Health
Milk is healthy and nutritious, but pairing it with certain foods may cause bloating, acidity, or digestion problems for some people. Here are five food combinations experts and traditional dietary practices often advise avoiding with milk.
Foods To Avoid Consuming With Milk
Milk is considered a healthy and nutritious drink, packed with calcium, protein, and essential vitamins. However, according to traditional dietary practices and some health experts, combining milk with certain foods may lead to digestion issues, bloating, or discomfort in some people. Here are five foods that are often advised to be avoided with milk for better digestive health.
1. Citrus Fruits
Fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are highly acidic in nature. Consuming them with milk may sometimes cause the milk to curdle in the stomach, which can lead to acidity, indigestion, or heaviness for some individuals. Experts often recommend maintaining a gap between milk and citrus fruit consumption.
2. Fish
Milk and fish is one of the most commonly discussed food combinations in traditional health practices. While there is limited scientific evidence linking the combination to serious health issues, some people may experience digestive discomfort or allergies when consuming them together. Many nutrition experts advise avoiding this combination if it causes sensitivity.
3. Salty Snacks
Eating salty or heavily processed snacks along with milk may interfere with digestion and hydration balance. Foods high in salt can also reduce the body’s ability to absorb certain nutrients effectively. Combining milk with chips, namkeen, or packaged salty foods is generally considered less healthy.
4. Sour Foods
Fermented or sour foods such as curd, pickles, or vinegar-based dishes may not pair well with milk for some people. These combinations can sometimes cause bloating, stomach discomfort, or digestive irritation, especially in individuals with sensitive digestion.
5. Bananas In Excess
Although banana shakes are popular, some traditional dietary systems suggest avoiding excessive banana and milk combinations regularly. For some people, the mix may feel heavy on the stomach and could contribute to sluggish digestion or mucus formation.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.