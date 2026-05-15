Milk is considered a healthy and nutritious drink, packed with calcium, protein, and essential vitamins. However, according to traditional dietary practices and some health experts, combining milk with certain foods may lead to digestion issues, bloating, or discomfort in some people. Here are five foods that are often advised to be avoided with milk for better digestive health.

1. Citrus Fruits

Fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are highly acidic in nature. Consuming them with milk may sometimes cause the milk to curdle in the stomach, which can lead to acidity, indigestion, or heaviness for some individuals. Experts often recommend maintaining a gap between milk and citrus fruit consumption.