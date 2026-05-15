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Bird Behaviour: It's Not Just Men, Even Wildlife Reacts Differently to Women! Here’s Why
A shocking new study has found something unbelievable. Birds are more scared of women than men! Scientists noticed they fly away much sooner when women approach. Let's find out the real reason behind this strange bird behaviour.
Birds are more scared of women?
A fascinating study on bird behaviour
The behaviour of birds in nature is always surprising. An international team of researchers recently studied urban birds in Europe and found something shocking. Their study proved that birds are more scared of women than men and fly away instantly. This article, published in the 'People and Nature' journal, is now a hot topic of discussion not just among scientists but also the general public.
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The experiment on 37 bird species
How do birds tell men and women apart?
The men and women in this study were of similar height and weight, but the birds could still clearly tell them apart. Researchers believe that birds notice small differences like how people walk, their body shape, and even hair length. They also suspect that birds might be using their sense of smell to identify gender. They are guessing that chemical signals from men and women might be giving birds clues.
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Why are birds more afraid of women?
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