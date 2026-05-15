5 5 Image Credit : Pixabay

Why are birds more afraid of women?

Scientists are still not 100% sure about the real reason behind this mystery. But they have put forward an interesting theory. 'Thousands of years ago, in ancient times, men hunted large animals. But women were responsible for hunting smaller creatures like birds. This process, which happened for many generations, may have created a natural fear of women in birds,' they explain. The study's author, Daniel Blumstein from UCLA, said, 'Our research results are the same in all countries. But we still need a stronger reason to explain why birds behave this way.' He added that while the current explanations are a bit unsatisfying, this is a big step forward in understanding how a bird's brain sees us.