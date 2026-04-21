Government has confirmed that milk supply and prices in India remain stable despite West Asia crisis. There is no shortage of fuel, gas or packaging materials for dairy sector. Milk production, processing and delivery continue smoothly. Officials are monitoring situation and have taken steps like ensuring LPG supply and launching a tracking portal.

The government has said that milk and dairy products are available across India without any shortage. Prices have also remained stable, even as tensions continue in West Asia. Officials confirmed that the dairy sector has not faced any major problems in supply, production or distribution during this period.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Milk supply remains smooth across the country

According to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, milk collection, processing and delivery have continued normally. Officials said:

Milk supply has not been interrupted

Dairy products are available in markets

Payments to farmers are being made on time

This has helped maintain stability in both supply and pricing.

India’s strong dairy base

India is the world’s largest producer of milk. During 2024-25, the country produced about 247.87 million tonnes of milk. This large production capacity plays a key role in ensuring that supply remains steady, even during global disruptions.

Regular monitoring by the government

The government is closely watching the situation. A meeting was held with state milk federations and unions across India to review the impact of the West Asia crisis. Officials said they are:

Holding regular discussions with stakeholders

Tracking supply levels

Taking quick action if needed

This active monitoring has helped prevent problems before they arise.

Fuel supply secured for dairy plants

Fuel is very important for dairy processing plants. Without it, milk cannot be processed or transported properly.

Officials said there is no shortage of fuel or gas for the dairy sector.

A government order issued on April 8, 2026, ensured that dairy plants receive 70% of their usual LPG supply. This has helped avoid any disruption in operations.

Shift towards piped natural gas

To reduce dependence on LPG, dairy companies have been advised to switch to piped natural gas wherever possible. This step aims to:

Make fuel supply more stable

Reduce risk during global crises

Support long-term planning

No shortage of packaging materials

Plastic packaging is essential for milk products like packets and containers. Officials confirmed that:

There is no shortage of packaging material

Supplies are stable across the country

The government has worked with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to solve earlier concerns.

Raw materials also available

Key materials like polypropylene and polystyrene, used to make plastic packaging, are also available in sufficient quantity. The government is working closely with suppliers to ensure smooth delivery of these materials to dairy companies.

New portal to track supplies

A special online portal was launched on March 30, 2026. This platform helps monitor:

Milk availability

Fuel supply

Packaging material

State federations and milk unions are connected to this system, allowing real-time tracking and quick response to any issue.

Support for exports

The government has also taken steps to support dairy exports. A simpler animal quarantine clearance process was introduced on March 25, 2026. This makes it easier for exported goods to return to Indian ports if needed. This step ensures that exporters do not face unnecessary delays.

Why prices have stayed stable

Several reasons have helped keep prices steady:

Strong milk production in India

Smooth supply chain operations

Adequate fuel and packaging availability

Regular government monitoring

Quick action on emerging issues

Together, these factors have prevented any price rise or shortage.

Despite global tensions, India’s dairy sector has remained stable and reliable. Milk supply continues without interruption and prices have not increased.

The government’s timely action, combined with strong production and planning, has helped maintain this balance.

(With inputs from agencies)