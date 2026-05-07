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World’s 6 Most Expensive Fruits: Prices Of These Luxury Fruits Will Shock You - Check List
From Japan’s luxury melons to rare pineapples, some fruits are so expensive they cost lakhs of rupees. Carefully grown in limited numbers, these premium fruits are famous worldwide for their rarity, unique taste, and unbelievably shocking prices.
Taiyo no Tamago Mango – Egg of the Sun
People call the Taiyo no Tamago mango the 'Egg of the Sun'. Farmers grow this fruit in Japan's Miyazaki region. It has a deep red colour and is incredibly sweet. Its stunning looks make it the world's most expensive mango. Sometimes, its price can go up to ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per kilo!
Yubari Melon – World's Most Expensive Fruit
The Yubari Melon is one of the world's priciest fruits. Growers cultivate it in special greenhouses in the Hokkaido region of Japan. They take great care of each fruit. Its super sweet taste and unique smell make it special. A pair of these melons can sometimes sell for lakhs of rupees.
Square Watermelon – Its Shape is Special
This is a Square Watermelon. It's just like a regular watermelon, but farmers grow it inside special square-shaped boxes. This gives the fruit its unique square shape. People mostly use it for decoration or as a luxury gift. Its price is around ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.
Densuke Watermelon – Rare Black Watermelon
The Densuke Watermelon is a rare variety with a black rind. This fruit also grows in Japan. It is known for being very sweet, but it's not easy to find in the market. Because it's so rare, its price can run into lakhs.
Ruby Roman Grapes
These are Ruby Roman grapes, a variety of large, red grapes. Sellers check the quality of each grape before putting them on the market. They are extremely sweet and are considered a luxury fruit. There have been times when a single bunch of these grapes has sold for lakhs of rupees.
Heligan Pineapple – A Special Fruit That Takes Two Years
The Heligan Pineapple is a rare pineapple grown in special gardens in England. It takes almost two years for one fruit to grow fully. Farmers use special cultivation methods, which makes it very rare. The price for one of these pineapples can be around one lakh rupees.
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