Health Guide: Top Ayurvedic remedies to erase joint pain naturally
Discover a simple Ayurvedic method for joint pain relief using a salt poultice. Learn how to make and use this remedy for natural pain management.
| Updated : May 12 2025, 11:52 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : unsplash
Joint pain is common due to lifestyle, diet, and prolonged sitting. This Ayurvedic method offers relief without medication.
25
Image Credit : unsplash
Salt heat pads relieve stiffness, pain, and muscle strain. Try this remedy for back pain, neck stiffness, arthritis, and period cramps.
35
Image Credit : unsplash
Salt heat pads increase blood circulation, relaxing muscles and relieving pain, stiffness, and strains.
45
Image Credit : unsplash
Heat coarse salt in a cloth on a pan for 2-3 minutes. Check the temperature before applying to the affected area.
55
Image Credit : unsplash
Avoid overheating the salt. Replace the cloth when old. This home remedy can provide effective pain relief.
Top Stories