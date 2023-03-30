Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career

Actress Manisha Koirala is one such iconic star who has made her presence felt both in Bollywood and South cinema. However, her career in the South ended after featuring alongside the South superstar Rajinikanth in the movie Baba.

Yes, you read that right. In a recent interview, the Sanju actress spoke about her stint in the South cinema and stated that Baba was probably her last big Tamil film, which flopped so badly at the box office that she stopped getting offers.

ALSO READ: 'Refuse to s*** up to power-mad people...' Amaal Mallik's explosive revelation

Speaking to a prominent YouTube channel, Manisha has allegedly said, "Baba was probably my last big Tamil film. It flopped so badly in those days. It was such a huge disaster. A lot of expectations were on the film. When it flopped, I thought my career in south films was gone completely. Also, it did in a way." Adding to this, the Shehzada actress explained that after Baba tanked at the ticket window, she stopped getting offers."

She reportedly also added, "Strangely, the film turned out to be a hit when it got re-released yet again which is unheard of. Rajini sir can never give a flop. He is such a kind man to work with."

Manisha has appeared in South films like Indian, Bombay, and Aalavandhan. Baba was backed and produced by Rajinikanth only. The film was about a story of a young man who is an atheist but later learns that he is actually a Himalayan saint's reincarnation. Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala received critical recognition for her portrayals of characters in iconic films Akele Hum Akele Tum, Mann, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se, Lajja, Escape From Taliban, and so on. She was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada and garnered praise for her acting chops.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce