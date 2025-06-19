The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/hr in Kerala today.

Thiruvananthapuram: Rainfall in Kerala has slightly subsided, though the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts today. These districts include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. No rain warnings have been issued for Friday and Saturday. However, a yellow alert will be in effect for seven districts on Sunday. The IMD has also forecast strong winds in the state today, with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Fishing advisory

Fishing is permitted today along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts. However, the IMD has advised against fishing off the Karnataka coast on June 19, citing the likelihood of strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour, and rough sea conditions.

Special marine weather advisory

Between June 19 and June 23, strong winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 65 kilometers per hour, are expected along the coasts of Somalia, Oman, and adjoining Yemen. These conditions are also likely to prevail over the central west Arabian Sea, as well as the central, northern, and southwestern parts of the Arabian Sea.

Wind conditions

On June 19 and 20, strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour, and rough sea conditions are predicted over the central east and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. These conditions will affect coastal regions along Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa.

For June 19, strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 55 kilometers per hour, are expected over the central parts of the northern Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas. These conditions will also impact the coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and northern Andhra Pradesh.

On June 20, similar wind conditions are expected over the central western parts of the northwest Bay of Bengal and nearby regions. The Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh coasts will also experience these conditions.

By June 21, strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour, are likely over the central east and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, including the Gujarat coast. Additionally, the central west parts of the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions, as well as the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh, south Tamil Nadu, the Kanyakumari area, and the Gulf of Mannar, will witness winds of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 55 kilometers per hour.

On June 22, strong winds reaching speeds of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 65 kilometers per hour, are expected again along the coasts of Somalia, Oman, and adjoining Yemen. These winds will also affect the central west Arabian Sea, adjoining central east Arabian Sea, and the southern parts of the northwest Arabian Sea, extending into the northeast Arabian Sea.

Finally, on June 22 and 23, strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, with gusts up to 60 kilometers per hour, and rough sea conditions are forecast over the central east and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along the north Gujarat coast. Similar sea conditions and wind speeds are expected over the central west and southwest Bay of Bengal, affecting the coasts of south Tamil Nadu, the Kanyakumari area, and the Gulf of Mannar.