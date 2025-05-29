Kerala Weather, May 29: Strong winds and heavy rain expected
Kerala Weather, May 29: Rainfall and potential thunderstorms expected, especially in the afternoon and evening.
Kerala Weather, May 29: Monsoon brings windy conditions and widespread rainfall in Kerala. Residents can expect a wet day and should prepare for stormy conditions, especially in the afternoon and evening. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Windy conditions throughout the day. Frequent rain showers are also expected. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Continuous rain along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. People are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid waterlogged areas to stay safe.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Trivandrum will see considerable cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will hover between 26°C and 31°C. Residents should expect wet roads and plan accordingly.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Windy weather accompanied by periods of rain throughout the day. Rain might make outdoor activities uncomfortable, so taking precautions is advised.