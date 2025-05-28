Kerala braces for widespread heavy rainfall over the next five days due to a new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for widespread rain in Kerala over the next five days due to a new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal. Red alerts have been issued for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. Orange alerts are in effect for Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts. Yellow alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts.

Intense rainfall is expected to continue in the state for the next four days. The IMD predicts strong westerly winds over Kerala for the next five days. Extreme caution is advised in areas experiencing continuous rain due to the potential for landslides, mudslides, and flooding. Flood warnings have been issued for several rivers across the state due to the heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have been declared for the Meenachil River in Kottayam, the Korapuzha River in Kozhikode, and the Achankovil and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta. Yellow alerts are in place for the Vamanapuram River in Thiruvananthapuram, the Perumba River in Kannur, the Bharathapuzha River in Malappuram, the Uppala River in Kasaragod, and the Kabani River in Wayanad. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents near rivers to exercise caution.

Rainfall warnings for the coming days:

Red Alert:

27/05/2025: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

28/05/2025: Kozhikode, Wayanad

29/05/2025: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

30/05/2025: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD has issued red alerts for these districts, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Orange Alert:

27/05/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasaragod

28/05/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod

29/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

30/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

31/05/2025: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD has issued orange alerts for these districts, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow Alert:

27/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

28/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

31/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for these districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.