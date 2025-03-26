user
user

Kalaripayattu: The traditional Martial Art that defines Kerala’s warrior spirit

Kalaripayattu is more than just a fighting technique; it is a deeply ingrained cultural treasure of Kerala. With its increasing global appeal, this martial art continues to inspire and evolve while staying rooted in its rich traditions. 
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

What is Kalaripayattu?

Kalaripayattu, often referred to as the mother of all martial arts, is a traditional combat system that originated in Kerala over 3,000 years ago. Known for its fluid movements, weapon training, and connection to Ayurveda, Kalaripayattu is more than just a martial art—it is a way of life that embodies discipline, agility, and spiritual growth.
 

article_image2

Origins and History

Believed to have been developed by ancient warriors, Kalaripayattu was used for self-defense and warfare.

It is said to have influenced martial arts forms like Kung Fu, as Buddhist monks carried its teachings to China.

The practice was once banned during British rule but has seen a strong revival in modern times.
 


article_image3

Training and Techniques

Training begins at a Kalari (practice arena), which is considered sacred.

Students learn body conditioning, strikes, kicks, and acrobatics before progressing to weapons.

Advanced levels involve training with swords, shields, spears, and flexible whips.

article_image4

Healing and Ayurveda connection

Kalaripayattu incorporates Marma therapy, a healing technique that targets vital energy points in the body.

Practitioners often learn Ayurvedic massage techniques to recover from injuries and improve flexibility.
 

article_image5

Modern Revival & Influence

Kalaripayattu has gained international recognition and is now performed in movies, dance forms, and fitness routines.

Bollywood and Mollywood action scenes, including those in movies like "Asoka" and "Omkara," showcase Kalaripayattu moves.

Many celebrities and fitness enthusiasts embrace it for its strength-building and agility benefits.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Good news for Lionel Messi fans in India: Argentina to play exhibition match in Kerala this October snt

Good news for Lionel Messi fans in India: Argentina to play exhibition match in Kerala this October

Kerala raises Rs 7139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing anr

Kerala raises Rs 7,139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement anr

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret' snt

Mohanlal teases 'Drishyan 3' update, calls it 'a huge challenge' and a 'secret'

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025 dmn

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025

Recent Stories

Karni Sena vandalizes SP MP Ramjilal Suman's residence over Rana Sanga remark; WATCH violent clash with cops ddr

Karni Sena vandalizes SP MP Ramjilal Suman's residence over Rana Sanga remark; WATCH violent clash with cops

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Recent Videos

Odisha: Congress Workers Continue Protests After Suspension Of MLAs, Allege Assault Of Leaders

Odisha: Congress Workers Continue Protests After Suspension Of MLAs, Allege Assault Of Leaders

Video Icon
Argentina vs Brazil Highlights: Argentina Crushes Brazil 4-1 in FIFA 2026 Qualifier

Argentina vs Brazil Highlights: Argentina Crushes Brazil 4-1 in FIFA 2026 Qualifier

Video Icon
Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama

Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama

Video Icon
'Why Big Roads Being Constructed in Bihar?', 'Water Will be More Expensive than Petrol'

'Why Big Roads Being Constructed in Bihar?', 'Water Will be More Expensive than Petrol'

Video Icon
Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema

Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema

Video Icon