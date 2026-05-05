4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

The 'salt and spice' fight lands them at the police station!

The wife's family didn't just stop there. They allegedly attacked not only the husband Shivraj but also his elderly father Devindrappa, mother Lakshmi, and brother Venkatesh. The entire family was left shaken by this attack from their own in-laws. Shivraj's father, Devindrappa, was seriously injured in the assault. His condition is critical, and he has been shifted from Raichur to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. A complaint has been filed at the Raichur Rural Police Station against five people, including the wife Shobha. The FIR names Shobha, Ranjith Kumar, Tayannagowda, Akshay Kumar, and Eerannagowda. The police have now started their investigation. It's hard to believe that a fight over one meal has now reached the police station and courts.