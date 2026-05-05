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Karnataka Shocker: Husband-Wife Dispute Over Cooking Sparks Brutal Family Brawl in Raichur
A kitchen argument in Raichur between a husband and wife escalated into a violent family clash, leaving one elderly member critically injured. Police have registered a case and are investigating.
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In-laws allegedly launch a deadly attack on their son-in-law's family in Raichur!
It looked like a perfect family with no problems. The husband, a bank employee; the wife, an officer in the Agriculture Department. Both well-educated. But a small kitchen argument over 'salt and spice' has now led to a bloody fight. This incident on Hosur Road in Raichur has left the entire city in shock.
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A petty argument between husband and wife in Raichur
The couple, bank employee Shivraj and Agriculture Department officer Shobha, often had disagreements over small issues. The husband, Shivraj, apparently taunted her, 'You don't cook properly,' and this comment sparked a massive fight. One thing led to another, and their home turned into a war zone. Furious with her husband's words, Shobha immediately called her family. Hearing their daughter's call, Shobha's family rushed to Shivraj's house in a rage and started shouting. The argument quickly escalated into a full-blown physical fight.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
A petty argument between husband and wife in Raichur
The couple, bank employee Shivraj and Agriculture Department officer Shobha, often had disagreements over small issues. The husband, Shivraj, apparently taunted her, 'You don't cook properly,' and this comment sparked a massive fight. One thing led to another, and their home turned into a war zone. Furious with her husband's words, Shobha immediately called her family. Hearing their daughter's call, Shobha's family rushed to Shivraj's house in a rage and started shouting. The argument quickly escalated into a full-blown physical fight.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
The 'salt and spice' fight lands them at the police station!
The wife's family didn't just stop there. They allegedly attacked not only the husband Shivraj but also his elderly father Devindrappa, mother Lakshmi, and brother Venkatesh. The entire family was left shaken by this attack from their own in-laws. Shivraj's father, Devindrappa, was seriously injured in the assault. His condition is critical, and he has been shifted from Raichur to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. A complaint has been filed at the Raichur Rural Police Station against five people, including the wife Shobha. The FIR names Shobha, Ranjith Kumar, Tayannagowda, Akshay Kumar, and Eerannagowda. The police have now started their investigation. It's hard to believe that a fight over one meal has now reached the police station and courts.
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