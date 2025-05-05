The RangiTaranga movie is a shining example of the unwavering spirit of Kannadigas and their love for original storytelling. While a major pan-India movie from Tollywood was creating waves across the globe, a newcomer Kannada film quietly made its debut in Karnataka.

Despite the intense competition, the Kannada film steadily captured the hearts of the audience. Its unique narrative and local flavour resonated with viewers, allowing it to stand shoulder to shoulder with the big-budget pan-India release. The film’s success highlights how strong content and regional pride can triumph even in the face of massive industry giants.