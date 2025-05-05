- Home
Released in 2015, this Kannada film, made on a low budget, became a massive hit at the box office, rivalling the pan-India film Baahubali. Featuring a fresh, new cast, it gained widespread attention and emerged as a major success in Karnataka.
Kannada film shines amid pan-India competition
The RangiTaranga movie is a shining example of the unwavering spirit of Kannadigas and their love for original storytelling. While a major pan-India movie from Tollywood was creating waves across the globe, a newcomer Kannada film quietly made its debut in Karnataka.
Despite the intense competition, the Kannada film steadily captured the hearts of the audience. Its unique narrative and local flavour resonated with viewers, allowing it to stand shoulder to shoulder with the big-budget pan-India release. The film’s success highlights how strong content and regional pride can triumph even in the face of massive industry giants.
Newcomer Kannada film challenged Baahubali in 2015
Released in 2015, this Kannada film gave stiff competition to Baahubali: The Beginning in Karnataka. While Baahubali, directed by SS Rajamouli, boasted a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, and Ramya Krishna with a massive budget running into hundreds of crores, this Kannada film was made on a modest budget of just ₹1.5 crore. Despite featuring a team of newcomers, the film captured the audience's attention and stood tall against a pan-India blockbuster.
RangiTaranga: A debut that created stars
Kannadigas warmly embraced the film RangiTaranga, directed by Anoop Bhandari and starring Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, and Avantika Shetty. Veteran actor Sai Kumar lent strong support to the fresh cast. This debut film not only won hearts across Karnataka but also launched the lead actors into stardom. Today, the once-newcomers have established themselves as notable stars in the Kannada film industry.
Ajaneesh’s music turned RangiTaranga into a blockbuster
Music director Ajaneesh Loknath played a crucial role in the success of RangiTaranga. Reportedly made on a modest budget of ₹1.5 crore, the film went on to collect an impressive ₹43 crore at the box office. Its songs have since become evergreen hits, adding to the film’s lasting legacy.
RangiTaranga's twists and debut award won hearts
This regionally themed film captivated audiences for several compelling reasons. RangiTaranga kept viewers on the edge of their seats with thrilling twists at every turn, especially its gripping climax. The film’s impact was recognised when it won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Debut Director in 2015.