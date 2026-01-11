Indian Railways Adds Daughters to Family Benefit Scheme; Check Full Details
Indian Railways has made a significant decision. This change is seen as a major step in providing security and self-reliance to economically affected families.
Indian Railways' New Decision
Indian Railways has made a key decision for employee families. After an employee's death, their unmarried, widowed, or divorced daughters can get medical and travel benefits.
Rights for Widowed Daughters
Previously, only the wife got a widow pass and RELHS benefits. If she died, daughters got nothing. The Railway Board has now clarified that dependent daughters are full family members.
Free Treatment for Daughters
They will get free treatment and medicines at railway hospitals and receive priority Universal Medical ID cards. Travel facilities have also changed; the widow pass used to be invalid.
Railway Medical Facility
Now, the travel pass transfers to the eldest eligible daughter. Other dependents can also use it. This move empowers women and shows the railway's social responsibility.
