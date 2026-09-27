Bengaluru’s Banaswadi flyover project has moved forward with the land acquisition process. Meanwhile, Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekar has urged the Energy Minister to stop the proposed relocation of the Kengeri Satellite Town BESCOM office.

The BBMP has approved a flyover project connecting Maruti Seva Nagar, Baiyappanahalli railway station, Kammanahalli and Banaswadi, aimed at improving connectivity in these busy parts of Bengaluru. BBMP North Zone Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition process and avoid delays. During an inspection of various locations on Saturday, he said construction work would begin immediately after the required land is acquired.

The Commissioner also inspected street-cleaning work near the Pulikeshi Nagar mosque junction. After noticing poor maintenance, he directed officials to prepare a micro-plan within three days to ensure regular cleaning in the area.

Later, he held a meeting with local residents and senior citizens and directed officials to complete the pending drainage work on Hutchins Road and Wheelers Layout roads at the earliest.

For the underpass widening project near Charles School, the Commissioner instructed the Sarvagnanagar Executive Engineer to consult the local MLA and Minister K.J. George. He also directed officials to coordinate with the K-RIDE agency to ensure the timely completion of the project. Joint Commissioner Mohammed Nayeem Momin and the Executive Engineer were present during the inspection.

MLA Requests Minister To Stop Kengeri Satellite Town BESCOM Office Shift

Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekar has appealed to Energy Minister K.J. George to stop the proposed relocation of the BESCOM K-4 Division Operations and Maintenance branch in Kengeri Satellite Town.

In a letter to the minister, the MLA stated that the office serves consumers within a five-kilometre radius in the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency. The branch currently provides electricity-related services to more than 32,847 consumers.

The office, located on 5th Main Road in Kengeri Satellite Town, enables BESCOM staff to respond quickly to power-related complaints and outages. The location is also easily accessible to residents, particularly during heavy rain and strong winds, when power-related issues may increase.

Citing these reasons, the MLA requested the Energy Minister to retain the BESCOM office at its current location in the interest of the public.