Basavaraj Ramappa Shetty (53), the head teacher of a government girls' primary school in Neelanagar, died after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident near Shirur. He had been undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks before he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Belagavi.

Basavaraj was riding a motorcycle when a car coming from behind reportedly hit his bike. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Despite undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks, his condition did not improve. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Belagavi.