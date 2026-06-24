Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of 'attacking' forensic lab owners over a fake video row. He claims a BJP-Congress-Akali collusion, while Gurugram Police arrest two for allegedly fabricating a report for Rs 10 lakh.

Mann Accuses Opposition of 'Dirty Politics'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed that the BJP "attacked" the owners of forensic labs, rubbishing the cases against two individuals by the Gurugram Police for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case. In a video posted on X, Bhagwant Mann maintained that the purported video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Guru's photos was fake. He attacked the Opposition, alleging a collusion between the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal to defame him. He accused the Opposition of using religion against him.

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He said, "For the past few days, my fake videos were released amid dirty politics. When they don't find another way, they try to defame me using religion. Neither my shape nor my size matches the person in the video, nor my way of standing. They are calling me guilty for making the video viral. However, the people saw the video and received several calls stating that the video is false. We also got it tested in the forensic labs." He said that it is for the public to judge whose claim is real, while accusing the Opposition of resorting to "dirty politics." "The BJP has attacked the owners of the forensic labs. BJP, Congress and Akali (Dal) have formed a collusion in Punjab, thinking that the video issue is going against them after they issued a fake video, and people are commenting that you are doing dirty politics. By the fear of FIR and torture, they are making the lab owners say that 'we took the money for a fake report'. The lab we got it tested was fake, and the lab they got it examined is real? People know who is fake and who is real. I leave this decision to the people. They are not left to show their faces in Punjab; now, they have resorted to religion to defame Bhagwant Mann. I will keep working this way. I will keep my pace for electricity, houses, hospitals and jobs the same," Mann added.

Gurugram Police Arrest Two in Fake Report Case

This comes after the Gurugram Police apprehended two accused and registered an FIR for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma said.

Details of Arrest and Alleged Bribe

According to the police officials, the accused received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for allegedly fabricating the video. ACP Naveen Sharma told the reporters on Tuesday, "The Gurgaon Police received a complaint. We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing." "They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert," the police officer added.

Opposition Demands CM's Resignation

Congress and BJP leaders have also launched an attack against Mann, demanding his resignation. (ANI)