A Karnataka farmer family hosted a traditional baby shower for their pregnant cow, treating her like a daughter. The family, which has reared cattle for nearly 20 years, produces around 100 litres of milk daily and earns about ₹1 lakh a month.

A farmer family in Karnataka has attracted attention after hosting a traditional baby shower for their pregnant cow, treating the animal with the same affection and respect they would show a woman in their family. Chandrashekhar, who lives in G. Madegowda Layout in Devarahalli, and his family have depended on dairy farming for nearly 20 years. After one of their cows completed its full pregnancy term, the family decided to celebrate the occasion with a traditional baby shower, complete with rituals, decorations and prayers.

Dairy Farming With 8 Cows

Chandrashekhar's family has continued its dairy business with dedication for nearly two decades. They currently rear around eight cows, one of which was born and raised in their own backyard.

The family has developed a special bond with this cow and treats her like their own daughter. After the cow became pregnant and completed her full term, they decided to celebrate the occasion just as they would for a woman in the family.

The family organised a traditional baby shower and performed the rituals amid a festive atmosphere.

Baby Shower Rituals For The Cow

The family decorated the entrance of their house with green festoons and adorned the cow with flowers. Plates containing turmeric and kumkum were also arranged for the rituals.

Married women from the family and neighbourhood gathered for the occasion and performed the pooja. The cow's baby shower was celebrated as a meaningful family event, reflecting the affection and importance the animal holds in their household.

For the family, caring for the health, well-being and breeding of their cattle is not merely part of their livelihood but also a matter of family celebration. They believe that cattle that support their livelihood deserve love, care and gratitude.

The unusual celebration took place in the family's front yard and highlighted the close bond between humans and animals. For Chandrashekhar's family, the baby shower was more than just a traditional ritual. It was an expression of affection and gratitude towards an animal that has become an important part of their lives.

Family Produces 100 Litres Of Milk Daily

Dairy farming is the family's primary source of income. They produce around 100 litres of milk every day from their morning and evening yields.

The family supplies the milk to the local dairy and nearby households and earns around ₹1 lakh a month from the business. Chandrashekhar said the family even purchased a Thar SUV worth around ₹25 lakh with income generated from dairy farming.

'We Don't See Cattle As Milk-Producing Machines'

Speaking about the family's bond with their cattle, Chandrashekhar said they do not view the animals merely as milk-producing machines. Instead, they consider them members of the family and treat them with love and respect.

He said the baby shower was organised to express their affection and gratitude towards the cow. According to him, the celebration reflects the importance of showing compassion and care towards animals that play a vital role in people's lives and livelihoods.