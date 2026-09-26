Karnataka milk unions have sought a ₹10 per litre increase in Nandini milk prices, citing rising costs and financial pressure. The proposal includes ₹7 for dairy farmers and ₹3 for unions, with the Cabinet expected to take a final decision.

The proposed hike in Nandini milk prices has triggered fresh debate in Karnataka, with milk unions seeking an increase of ₹10 per litre. The demand comes as dairy unions cite rising input and operating costs and mounting financial pressure. A formal decision on the proposed hike is yet to be announced by the state government.

Bengaluru Milk Union (BAMUL) President D.K. Suresh and presidents of various district milk unions have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking a ₹10 increase per litre. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and district milk union presidents also met the Chief Minister at his official residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, they apprised him of the financial difficulties faced by dairy farmers and milk unions.

The ₹10 Hike Formula

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BAMUL President D.K. Suresh said several North Indian states had increased milk prices around four months ago. He said Karnataka's milk unions could not raise prices earlier as they first had to seek the government's approval.

Suresh cited rising fuel, transportation, maida and cattle feed costs as reasons for seeking the ₹10-per-litre increase.

According to Suresh, ₹7 of the proposed increase would go directly to dairy farmers, while the remaining ₹3 would be allocated to milk unions to meet maintenance and operational expenses.

He said the entire additional amount from the previous two price hikes had gone to farmers, which had contributed to financial difficulties for the milk unions over the past four to five months.

Appeal To Consumers And Media

Suresh also responded to public criticism over the proposed price hike and appealed to consumers and the media to cooperate with the unions.

He pointed out that consumers often pay ₹25 for a bottle of water and said there was comparatively less public opposition when fuel prices increased. He urged people not to affect the livelihoods of dairy farmers and requested support for the proposed milk price increase.

Suresh also said the state government is providing a ₹5-per-litre incentive to dairy farmers, claiming that such a benefit is not provided by other states.

He clarified that the meeting did not include discussions on additional government subsidies, adding that the unions could not seek subsidies for every requirement.

CM Meeting And KMF Preparation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier directed officials to prepare comprehensive details on the issue. The report was to include the increase in cattle feed prices over the past 10 years, the actual cost of producing a litre of milk, the quantity of milk sold outside district milk unions, and the purchase and sale prices in neighbouring states.

The union presidents presented these details during their meeting with the Chief Minister.

KOMUL President and MLA Nanjegowda also spoke to the media after the meeting. He said there was a price difference of around ₹8 between Karnataka and other states.

He said the union representatives had placed all the relevant details before the Chief Minister and that Siddaramaiah had assured them that a decision would be taken soon in the interests of dairy farmers.

The final decision on the proposed ₹10-per-litre hike is expected after the matter is discussed by the state Cabinet. The government is expected to consider the interests of consumers and milk unions before taking a decision.