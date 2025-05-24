Karnataka’s top expensive districts: Can your budget keep up?
Which districts in Karnataka are the most expensive to live in? If you plan to stay there, make sure your wallet is full. Let’s find out which districts top the list.
Top 5 most expensive districts to live in Karnataka
Everything is becoming more expensive these days—from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. Living in this costly world has become challenging. If the world is getting expensive, what about our own districts? Here are the top 5 most expensive districts to live in Karnataka.
Bengaluru
First on the list is Bengaluru. To live comfortably here, a high salary is essential. Life in Bengaluru is expensive due to the presence of numerous IT companies, start-ups, and people coming from all over the country for work.
Belagavi
The second most expensive district in the state is Belagavi. With many industries and its proximity to Mumbai, the cost of living here is high. While not as costly as Bengaluru, living comfortably in Belagavi still requires a good income.
Mangaluru
Thirdly, Mangaluru is an education hub, with schools and colleges everywhere. People and students from distant places and other states come to settle here. As a result, the cost of food and housing is relatively high.
Tumakuru
Tumakuru ranks fourth. This district is home to growing industries and is emerging as an industrial hub. With developments like the industrial corridor and the Japanese township underway, the cost of living here is gradually rising.
Shivamogga
Shivamogga ranks fifth among the most expensive districts. It hosts a large APMC areca nut market and also has an IT park. As a result, the cost of living here is gradually rising as well.