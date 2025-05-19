Travel guide: 10 must-visit monsoon getaways in Karnataka

Discover Karnataka’s most enchanting monsoon escapes, where misty hills, lush forests, and roaring waterfalls come alive in the rain.
Agumbe, often called the 'Cherrapunji of the South', is a mist-covered rainforest paradise. Famous for its heavy rains and rich wildlife, a dream escape for nature lovers.
Kodachadri is a misty mountain in the Western Ghats, known for monsoon treks, dense forests, waterfalls, and scenic views from its sacred hilltop.
Kudremukha offers lush rolling meadows, mist-covered peaks, and wildlife-rich forests, ideal for monsoon trekking and offbeat mountain escapes.
Yana is home to dramatic black limestone rock formations hidden in thick forests. The monsoon mist adds a mystical charm to this offbeat natural wonder.
Gokarna’s beach trek winds through rain-washed cliffs, green trails, and quiet shores, offering a peaceful, scenic escape during the monsoon season.
Sakleshpur turns lush in the monsoon, with misty hills, coffee estates, and hidden forts, perfect for scenic drives, quiet getaways, and light treks.
Coorg in the rains is a misty paradise of coffee plantations, waterfalls, and cool breezes, ideal for a peaceful and refreshing monsoon retreat.
A rare coastal gem where river and sea run parallel, Maravanthe Beach becomes dramatic in the monsoon with wild waves and stunning cloudy backdrops.
Chikkamagalur’s monsoon charm lies in its green coffee hills, cool weather, and trekking trails, perfect for those seeking nature and tranquillity.
Charmadi Ghat is a misty mountain pass ideal for monsoon drives, offering cloud-covered roads, deep valleys, and rain-soaked forest beauty.
