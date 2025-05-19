English

Travel guide: 10 must-visit monsoon getaways in Karnataka

Discover Karnataka’s most enchanting monsoon escapes, where misty hills, lush forests, and roaring waterfalls come alive in the rain.

karnataka-news May 19 2025
Author: Keerthika MV Image Credits:Social Media
Agumbe

Agumbe, often called the 'Cherrapunji of the South', is a mist-covered rainforest paradise. Famous for its heavy rains and rich wildlife, a dream escape for nature lovers.

Image credits: Our own
Kodachadri

Kodachadri is a misty mountain in the Western Ghats, known for monsoon treks, dense forests, waterfalls, and scenic views from its sacred hilltop.

Image credits: Social Media
Kudremukha

Kudremukha offers lush rolling meadows, mist-covered peaks, and wildlife-rich forests, ideal for monsoon trekking and offbeat mountain escapes.

Image credits: Social Media
Yana Caves

Yana is home to dramatic black limestone rock formations hidden in thick forests. The monsoon mist adds a mystical charm to this offbeat natural wonder.

Image credits: Social Media
Gokarna Beach Trek

Gokarna’s beach trek winds through rain-washed cliffs, green trails, and quiet shores, offering a peaceful, scenic escape during the monsoon season.

Image credits: Our own
Sakleshpur

Sakleshpur turns lush in the monsoon, with misty hills, coffee estates, and hidden forts, perfect for scenic drives, quiet getaways, and light treks.

Image credits: Our own
Coorg

Coorg in the rains is a misty paradise of coffee plantations, waterfalls, and cool breezes, ideal for a peaceful and refreshing monsoon retreat.

Image credits: Our own
Maravanthe Beach

A rare coastal gem where river and sea run parallel, Maravanthe Beach becomes dramatic in the monsoon with wild waves and stunning cloudy backdrops.

Image credits: Social Media: X
Chikkamagalur

Chikkamagalur’s monsoon charm lies in its green coffee hills, cool weather, and trekking trails, perfect for those seeking nature and tranquillity.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Charmadi Ghat

Charmadi Ghat is a misty mountain pass ideal for monsoon drives, offering cloud-covered roads, deep valleys, and rain-soaked forest beauty.

Image credits: Our own

